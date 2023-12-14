With the Apple Watch Series 8 Down to $249, Why Spend More on a Series 9?

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the latest and greatest model that Apple has to offer, but in reality, it's a fairly minor upgrade over the Apple Watch Series 8. That's important, too, with the year-old model now available for such a low price that we'd wager most people would be better saving the money and buying that instead of the new one.

The Apple Watch Series 8 remains one of the best smartwatches around, and we've seen a steady trickle of Apple Watch Series 8 deals since the new model debuted back in September. Right now you can pick up an Apple Watch Series 8 in the 41mm configuration for just $249 at Walmart in a variety of color and band setups, while those who prefer the larger models can go that route and pay just $279. Amazon is matching those prices, though only has the red version in stock right now.

Both of these deals get you the Wi-Fi version of the Apple Watch, but cellular configurations are available starting from $329 at Amazon ot Walmart if you're someone who likes to stay connected without taking their iPhone with them. Just remember that you'll need a cellular plan to go with it.

Though the Series 8 itself wasn't a complete revolution over its predecessor, it sports some upgrades over the Series 7 that came before it including a temperature sensor and ovulation tracking. It's a great choice, particularly if you're getting a smartwatch for the first time or are leveling up from one that's a few generations old. And when it comes to the Apple Watch Series 9, there isn't all that much that you're going to miss out on by choosing the 2022 model, either.

The Apple Watch Series 8 can track your workouts, temperature and sleep, has safety features like car-crash and fall detection, and allows you to get calls, notifications and reminders right on your wrist. Plus, you can use Apple Pay at the checkout. And while it may not have all the ruggedness of the Apple Watch Ultra, the Series 8 is crack-resistant, IP6X-rated dust-resistant and swim-proof with WR50 water resistance.