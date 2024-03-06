X
Wine Lovers: This Firstleaf Deal Scores You 6 Bottles of Wine for Just $30

There's still time to stock the rack with a half-case of wine for just $5 per bottle.

women opening box with bottle of wine inside

Hello, gorgeous. 

 Firstleaf

Having a nice selection of wines to choose from is great, and saving money is even better. Right now, you can grab 6 quality wines from Firstleaf wine delivery service for just $30. That's only $5 a bottle. Just use code SPRINGSIP$ at checkout. (Yes, that's a dollar sign in place of the last "S".) So why not stock up on varieties you love or the best housewarming gift $5 can buy? Since there's no commitment, you can cancel your subscription at any time -- even right after you get your bargain bundle. But you need to act fast, because this deal only lasts until March 7. 

See it at Firstleaf

This weeklong promotion from the Napa-based winery and subscription service is good for six full bottles, plus free shipping. Some quick math tells us that's less than five dollars a bottle and we're not talking Franzia here, no offense. We've tested Firstleaf on several occasions and the wine is more than drinkable. Firstleaf sends some more obscure wines but all of them passed our taste test.

Best Wine Club for 2024 See at Cnet

To be clear, this deal is intended to hook you and keep you as a subscriber. After the promotional offer ends Firstleaf kicks up to cost $90 for $6 bottles. That's still just $15 per bottle to try a selection of new and interesting wines all year. There is no pressure to commit and you can pause or cancel your subscription if it's not for you.

