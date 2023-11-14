Windows 11 Pro Falls to Its Lowest Price of $23 in This Early Black Friday Deal

Windows 11 is probably one of the most popular operating systems around, but grabbing from Microsoft will set you back a massive $200. That's a lot of money, especially if you want to set up more than one device, such as a desktop and laptop, and it can add up really quickly. Thankfully, you can save on Windows 11 if you know where to look, and with Black Friday approaching, now is a great time to be looking. Right now at StackSocial you can get a Windows 11 Pro license for just $23, a new record low for the OS.

This is a great price, but it's important to note that not every computer out there is able to run Windows 11, so before you buy it, you're going to want to ensure that your computer will meet the requirements for the operating system. Additionally, the listing says that if you have a PC that's already running Windows 10, and Windows Update doesn't let you install the free Windows 11 upgrade, your computer won't be compatible with this version either.

The activation key that's provided following your purchase can be used to install and activate Windows 11 Pro on one computer. To be clear, purchases like this are generally intended for advanced users -- those who are building a new computer or who want to dual-boot an existing computer with a second OS. If you're doing that, you will need a secondary PC to access and download the files, so be sure you can access everything from another computer in your home or you have a friend's machine that you can use temporarily. You'll also want to have a USB thumb drive on hand to transfer the file, but with plenty of Amazon Black Friday deals going on right now you won't have a problem finding an affordable one.