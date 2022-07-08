Wimbledon 2022: How to Watch the Djokovic-Norrie Semifinal Match

Rafael Nadal is out of the tournament with an abdominal injury, which puts the unseeded Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon men's final. The talented and tempestuous Australian will face the winner of Friday's semifinal match between world No. 1 Novak Djokovic and the ninth seed Cameron Norrie. The crowd will be behind Norrie, who is just the fourth British man to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon and the first since Andy Murray in 2016.

On Saturday morning, the ladies' final will be played between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina. It's the first Gland Slam final for both players. Jabeur is seeded third and the 26-year-old Tunisian is the first African woman and Arab player to reach a Grand Slam final. Only 23 years old, the 17th-seeded Rybakina is the first player from Kazakhstan to reach a major final and the youngest Wimbledon finalist since 2015.

Here's what you need to know to watch all of the big matches.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

What is the tournament schedule?

The semifinal match between Djokovic and Norrie starts at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) on Friday.

The Ladies' Singles Final between Jabeur and Rybakina is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on Saturday, and the Gentlemen's Singles Final is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

The remaining matches will be broadcast on ESPN.

How can I livestream Wimbledon?

You can livestream the tournament on and the , but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can stream matches with a live TV streaming service. All five major live TV streaming services offer ESPN.

Sling TV's $35 Sling Orange package includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV's basic Family plan costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.