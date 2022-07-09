Wimbledon 2022: How to Watch Jabeur-Rybakina, Djokovic-Kyrgios in the Finals

Novak Djokovic is seeking his 21st major title, which would put him one behind Rafael Nadal and one ahead of Roger Federer in the all-time standings. Standing in his way is Nick Kyrgios, the talented and tempestuous Australian who is playing in his first Grand Slam final. They'll meet on Sunday in the Wimbledon men's final.

On Saturday morning US time, the ladies' final will be played between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina. It's the first Gland Slam final for both players. Jabeur is seeded third; the 26-year-old Tunisian is the first African woman and Arab player to reach a Grand Slam final. Only 23 years old, the No. 17 seed Rybakina is the first player from Kazakhstan to reach a major final and the youngest Wimbledon finalist since 2015.

Here's what you need to know to watch all of the big matches.

Visionhaus/Getty Images

What is the tournament schedule?

The Ladies' Singles Final is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) on Saturday, and the Gentlemen's Singles Final is scheduled for 9 a.m. ET on Sunday.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV?

Both remaining matches will be broadcast on ESPN.

How can I livestream Wimbledon?

You can livestream the tournament on and the , but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription. If you don't have a cable or satellite TV subscription, you can stream matches with a live TV streaming service. All five major live TV streaming services offer ESPN.

Sling TV's $35 Sling Orange package includes ESPN. Read our Sling TV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ESPN. Read our YouTube TV review.

FuboTV's basic Family plan costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes ESPN. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic $70-a-month Entertainment package includes ESPN. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.