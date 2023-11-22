X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Why I’m Giving My Parents the Gift of Faster Internet This Christmas With an Eero Mesh Router

Amazon has cut the prices on its Eero routers for Black Friday, making it the perfect time to upgrade your setup.

img-2783
img-2783
Joe Supan Senior Writer
Joe Supan is a senior writer for CNET covering home technology, broadband, and moving. Prior to joining CNET, Joe led MyMove's moving coverage and reported on broadband policy, the digital divide, and privacy issues for the broadband marketplace Allconnect. He has been featured as a guest columnist on Broadband Breakfast, and his work has been referenced by the Los Angeles Times, Forbes, National Geographic, Yahoo! Finance and more.
See full bio
Joe Supan
2 min read
Eero 6 Plus Routers
CNET

This is the time of year when the question, "What the hell am I going to get my parents for Christmas?" starts floating around in my head. They're good sports, but how many more books do they really need? This year, they dropped the perfect idea in my lap when my dad complained on our weekly phone call that he couldn't take meetings in his office because the internet kept dropping out. 

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Aha! A mesh router. My dad's office is on the second floor -- an insurmountable distance for the ISP-provided router they use. A good mesh router will be able to close that gap easily, and one of my favorites, Amazon's Eero series, is heavily discounted for Black Friday

See at Amazon

The Eero Pro 6E delivered the fastest speeds of any Eero router we've tested at CNET, and it's currently on sale for $400, down from $550. It's built to take advantage of gigabit and even multi-gig connections -- something my parents definitely don't have. 

The Eero 6 Plus, one of CNET's top picks for mesh routers, is more their speed. It delivered speeds that were in the top 10 of the 30 or so mesh routers we've tested, and all of the routers ahead of it were significantly more expensive than the Eero 6 Plus. You can get it on sale right now for $195, $105 less than its list price.

Most importantly, Eero has a reputation for being simple to use, with an intuitive app that lets you adjust its settings. Part of their Christmas present will be me setting everything up for them, but I'd still like to know that they won't feel intimidated by it if they want to make adjustments. I'll admit this is a bit of a self-serving gift: A new mesh router means I'll finally be able to watch Netflix in my childhood bedroom when I visit this year.

More Black Friday deals from CNET

CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Find the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, as well as the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and offers. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codeseBay couponsSamsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. And add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash back offers. 

Home Internet Guides

Internet Providers by City

Internet Providers and Services

Internet Routers

Helpful Internet Resources