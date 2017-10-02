Westminster Toys Hoop Shoot Basketball Set for $15 + free shipping

Nordstrom offers the Westminster Toys Hoop Shoot Basketball Play Set in Blue for $15.19 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. It includes a hoop station, basketball, and air pump.
Note: This item is backordered, however it can still be ordered at this price and will ship November 24.
