Wellbots Knocks Up to $3,100 Off EcoFlow Power Stations for Cyber Monday
Charge your devices on the go, or build a custom off-grid setup with massive savings on these top-rated solar generators.
Ecoflow makes some of our favorite solar generators and portable power stations of 2023. And whether you're gearing up for next year's adventures, or just want to make sure you're prepared in case of a blackout or other emergency, now's a great time to pick one up. The Cyber Monday deals are in full swing at Wellbots, which includes up to $3,100 off select EcoFlow power stations, solar panels and bundles. Plus, you can save an extra $50 on all items with our exclusive promo code CNET50CM.
There are quite a few discounted EcofFow systems to choose from. So whether you're looking for something compact and affordable, or want to build a high-capacity setup that can power your entire home, you'll find everything you need for less at this sale. And to help you make the most of these Cyber Monday offers, we've rounded up some of the best deals available below.
The midsize EcoFlow Delta 2 is a great option for most people, and a solid bargain at over $400 off the list price. It boasts a 1,024 Wh capacity with a 1,800W power output, and is just 15 x 11 inches, so it's small enough to take on the go.
Or, if you need some extra power, you can upgrade to the Delta 2 Max. It's slightly larger than the standard Delta 2 above, but doubles the battery capacity to 2,048 Wh. That's enough to power a portable fridge for up to 29 hours, or fully recharge your phone more than 140 times.
And if you want a truly off-grid setup, you an snag this Delta Pro bundle for over $1,700 off. It includes the Delta Pro power station, which features a staggering 3,600 Wh capacity and supports a 4,500W output, as well as a free 160W solar panel. The solar panel is IP68 waterproof, has a built-in kickstand and folds up so you can easily take it on the go.
There are tons of other power stations and bundles that you can snag on sale right now, so be sure to shop the entire selection. And you can check out our roundup of all the best Cyber Monday deals for even more great bargains.
