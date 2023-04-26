We Found 7 Wayfair Way Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss

Way Day is here, and the deals and discounts run through April 27.
Shopping around for some new home or apartment pieces? Well, you're in luck. Home furniture and decor store Wayfair is brimming with sales running Wednesday through Thursday as part of its annual Way Day event (like Prime Day, but for Wayfair).
We've highlighted the full range of the Way Day sale offers, with up to 70% off select items, including rugs, dressers and kitchen tools, through April 27. But if you just moved into a new place and are looking to add some character to it, or if you're exploring ways to revamp your pad with small but impactful touches, we've carved out some highlights on some stylish options below.
Is your new pad tight on closet space, or are you looking for an entryway coat and shoe rack? Try a wardrobe rack. This reliable rustic frame clothes rack can hang 48 standard hangers and 19 suit coat hangers, alongside its three open shelves for storing books or accessories and a bottom shelf for shoes or boxes. The wardrobe is a Wayfair closeout deal, a daily deal that is 63% off through Way Day.
I can't tell you how many times I've had to stick half of my body into my kitchen cabinet to grab that out-of-reach hand mixer at the very back of the shelf. This wire pull-out cabinet basket eradicates that hassle. Consider purchasing this 50% off two-tiered pull-out cabinet to create a hassle-free kitchen storage space.
An intricately patterned and multicolored rug is one home decor piece that instantly adds some oomph and color into your space right after you move in. This Hillsby Performance Rug is 69% off.
This midcentury-style dresser adds some subtle personality and style to your bedroom. It's made with a blend of mahogany and engineered wood, and is embellished with a top rattan-woven drawer. Take 11% off the dresser through Way Day.
Brighten up your space with this floor lamp with three globular glass shades that cast a cool glow. It's modern, and it's got a marble base and a foot switch. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the lamp is 73% off right now.
In the market for a new vacuum? This Dyson Slim Ball Animal vacuum is 29% off its original price at $250. That meets -- but doesn't beat -- Amazon's price, but you might be able to combine it with another offer, like Wayfair's $40 savings with a credit card signup to get an even better price.
Looking for extra cabinet space in your new kitchen? Consider a mounted pot rack to take those pots and pans out of your kitchen cabinets and put them right where you can see and easily grab them. This one, with a 25-pound capacity, 15 pot hooks and a sleek design, is 60% off through Way Day.