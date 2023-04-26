Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
We Found 7 Wayfair Way Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss

Way Day is here, and the deals and discounts run through April 27.

img-8904
Nina Raemont Writer
A recent graduate of the University of Minnesota, Nina started at CNET writing breaking news stories before shifting to covering Security Security and other government benefit programs. In her spare time, she's in her kitchen, trying a new baking recipe.
See full bio
Nina Raemont
2 min read

Shopping around for some new home or apartment pieces? Well, you're in luck. Home furniture and decor store Wayfair is brimming with sales running Wednesday through Thursday as part of its annual Way Day event (like Prime Day, but for Wayfair). 

We've highlighted the full range of the Way Day sale offers, with up to 70% off select items, including rugs, dressers and kitchen tools, through April 27. But if you just moved into a new place and are looking to add some character to it, or if you're exploring ways to revamp your pad with small but impactful touches, we've carved out some highlights on some stylish options below.

Wayfair Clothes Rack
Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET

George Oliver Rustic Garment Rack: From $73

Save 63%

$73 at Wayfair

Is your new pad tight on closet space, or are you looking for an entryway coat and shoe rack? Try a wardrobe rack. This reliable rustic frame clothes rack can hang 48 standard hangers and 19 suit coat hangers, alongside its three open shelves for storing books or accessories and a bottom shelf for shoes or boxes. The wardrobe is a Wayfair closeout deal, a daily deal that is 63% off through Way Day. 

Drawer with pullout wire racks and kitchen equipment
Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET

Rev-A-Shelf Two-Tier Wire Pull Out Cabinet Drawer Basket: From $83

Save 50%

$84 at Wayfair

I can't tell you how many times I've had to stick half of my body into my kitchen cabinet to grab that out-of-reach hand mixer at the very back of the shelf. This wire pull-out cabinet basket eradicates that hassle. Consider purchasing this 50% off two-tiered pull-out cabinet to create a hassle-free kitchen storage space.  

Colorful rug underneath a sofa and side table in a living room
Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET

Hillsby Performance Rug: From $120

Save 69%

$120 at Wayfair

An intricately patterned and multicolored rug is one home decor piece that instantly adds some oomph and color into your space right after you move in. This Hillsby Performance Rug is 69% off. 

Tan dresser
Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET

Keanu Three-Drawer Dresser: From $380

Save 11%

$380 at Wayfair

This midcentury-style dresser adds some subtle personality and style to your bedroom. It's made with a blend of mahogany and engineered wood, and is embellished with a top rattan-woven drawer. Take 11% off the dresser through Way Day.  

Black three bulbed floor lamp
Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET

Yearby Tree Floor Lamp: From $78

Save 73%

$78 at Wayfair

Brighten up your space with this floor lamp with three globular glass shades that cast a cool glow. It's modern, and it's got a marble base and a foot switch. Plus, it doesn't hurt that the lamp is 73% off right now. 

Girl using a vacuum
Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner: From $250

Save 29%

$250 at Wayfair

In the market for a new vacuum? This Dyson Slim Ball Animal vacuum is 29% off its original price at $250. That meets -- but doesn't beat -- Amazon's price, but you might be able to combine it with another offer, like Wayfair's $40 savings with a credit card signup to get an even better price.

Wall mounted pan rack with pans on it
Screenshot by Nina Raemont/CNET

Rebrilliant Casto Iron Rail Wall Mounted Pot Rack: From $19

Save 60%

$19 at Wayfair

Looking for extra cabinet space in your new kitchen? Consider a mounted pot rack to take those pots and pans out of your kitchen cabinets and put them right where you can see and easily grab them. This one, with a 25-pound capacity, 15 pot hooks and a sleek design, is 60% off through Way Day. 

