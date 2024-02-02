Warm Your Valentine's Heart and Beverage With This $20 Mug Warmer
Looking for a gift for your practically-minded partner or friend? Skip the chocolates and give them the gift of warm coffee all year long.
This Valentine's Day you could run back the classics, but chocolates and flowers, while nice, will be gone before February's over. Some years call for a practical present that gives all year long (and doesn't break the bank).
Enter the Mr. Coffee mug warmer. At $20, it's been worth every penny in coffee enjoyment. Having something nearby to warm my hands through last year's cold, gray Michigan winter in a drafty old house was a huge bonus.
Admittedly, my warmer is showing some signs of wear after a year of heavy use. Some of the black finish on the warming element is chipping away to reveal the bare metal below. It doesn't feel like it's built to withstand a ton of abuse, but I have no complaints after calling on its services for hours a day and months on end.
I thought the mug warmer would get less play now that I've moved to Arizona but I've still used it most days. Whether it's a day with a low in the 20s or a low in the 60s, sometimes all I want is a warm beverage that stays warm.
More holiday shopping deals from CNET
CNET is covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more this holiday season. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, along with our top gift picks for the holidays. Check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers.