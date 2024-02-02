X
Warm Your Valentine's Heart and Beverage With This $20 Mug Warmer

Looking for a gift for your practically-minded partner or friend? Skip the chocolates and give them the gift of warm coffee all year long.

Andrew Blok Editor I
Andrew Blok has been an editor at CNET covering HVAC and home energy, with a focus on solar, since October 2021. As an environmental journalist, he navigates the changing energy landscape to help people make smart energy decisions. He's a graduate of the Knight Center for Environmental Journalism at Michigan State and has written for several publications in the Great Lakes region, including Great Lakes Now and Environmental Health News, since 2019. You can find him in western Michigan watching birds.
The Mr. Coffee mug warmer on a red background.

Warm coffee, warm hands. Two winter essentials.

 Amazon/CNET

This Valentine's Day you could run back the classics, but chocolates and flowers, while nice, will be gone before February's over. Some years call for a practical present that gives all year long (and doesn't break the bank).

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Enter the Mr. Coffee mug warmer. At $20, it's been worth every penny in coffee enjoyment. Having something nearby to warm my hands through last year's cold, gray Michigan winter in a drafty old house was a huge bonus.

Admittedly, my warmer is showing some signs of wear after a year of heavy use. Some of the black finish on the warming element is chipping away to reveal the bare metal below. It doesn't feel like it's built to withstand a ton of abuse, but I have no complaints after calling on its services for hours a day and months on end.

I thought the mug warmer would get less play now that I've moved to Arizona but I've still used it most days. Whether it's a day with a low in the 20s or a low in the 60s, sometimes all I want is a warm beverage that stays warm.

