This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals.

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and that means that there will be thousands of deals to sort through during the massive 48-hour event. If you want to make things easier for yourself this year, the CNET Deals team is here to help you.

Our team of deal hunting experts will be looking through all of the deals, weeding out the bad ones and showcasing only the best ones that are worth your time, and to make things easier we can deliver the best of the best ones right to your phone.

Below, you can sign up for our texting list, which puts you on the VIP list to get all the best Prime Day deals pushed to you instead of making you work to find them.

Don't worry. Your phone number is not used for anything other than delivering the best deals to you — CNET does not sell any of this data to partners or outside agencies, nor do we use it to sign you up for any outside services.

Signing up for the service is free, and you can be removed at any time by simply replying "STOP" to any of the messages. Normally, our team sends out one to two deals per day, but during Prime Day we will ramp things up and cover more deals to ensure you don't miss out on anything.

Prefer to receive email alerts? We also have a daily newsletter that we send out with all of the day's best deals. You can sign up for the deals newsletter using the link below.

Follow the main CNET Twitter account for the best of the best deals as well as the CNET Deals Twitter account if you want to see even more of our coverage.

In addition to getting these texts and emails, you can allow CNET alerts for even more in-the-moment updates and new deals releases. You can download the CNET App for iOS or in the Google Play store and allow notifications, or you can allow us to send you web notifications in Chrome or Safari to be sure you get updates immediately.

And of course, you can always find CNET on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube with more great to guide you to a better future.