Walmart's Black Friday Sale Starts Tomorrow, and Knocks $301 Off This Eufy Robot Vacuum

Keeping the house clean is a never-ending battle, so you may want to enlist some help. The Eufy Clean L50 SES can help take vacuuming off your to-do list for good, and we've got a deal that can help you snag one at a serious bargain. This robot vacuum is already $150 off at Walmart, which drops the price down to $349. But if you can hold off until Walmart's Black Friday sale kicks off tomorrow, Nov. 8, you can snag it for just $198, which saves you a whopping $301 compared to the usual price.

This early Black Friday sale will officially be open to everyone starting at 3 p.m. ET tomorrow, but Walmart Plus members will get early access starting at noon ET. And if you're considering a Plus subscription, you can sign up for 50% off, or just $49 for 12 months, before the sale officially starts. Memberships also include free deliveries (including groceries) and a Paramount Plus streaming subscription at no extra charge.

The Eufy Clean L50 SES is an incredible bargain when you can pick it up for less than $200. It boasts 4,000 Pa of suction power so it can handle serious messes, and uses lidar technology to help navigate your home and avoid obstacles. It will even generate a multi-floor map of your home, which makes it easy to set custom cleaning schedules and no-go zones. And it comes with a self-emptying station that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris, so there's minimal maintenance on your end.