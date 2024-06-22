Walmart Week Plus Reduces Roku 4K Streaming Stick to Just $39 for the Next 24 Hours

There's not long left to take advantage of Walmart Plus Week, but you can still grab one of our favorite Roku streaming sticks at a cut price if you're quick. The retailer has knocked down the price of a Roku 4K stick to just $39, saving you a good $10. It's one of the best-selling items at the retailer currently, so potentially might sell out soon. Thankfully, Amazon has price-matched the product too in case you miss out.

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K supports 4K video output as you'd expect, given that less-than-cryptic name. You'll also find all of your favorite streaming apps, like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Max, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and more, ready and raring to go. There's even support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 to get the very best-looking image possible, too.

You might be thinking that you already have all of the smarts you need built right into your TV, and you might be right. But those smart TVs often have pretty terrible interfaces and can be incredibly slow, too. That can make picking up a good quality streaming stick a no-brainer -- and then there are the older TVs that still produce great pictures but don't have a smart app to call their own. In those cases, you won't want to miss out on this deal.

Still not convinced? Well, make sure to read up on our recommendations for the best streaming device for 2024 for further information on the Roku streaming stick alongside its top competitors like Google Chromecast and the Amazon Fire TV stick.