Walmart Still Has PS5 Bundles Available for Black Friday

Walmart's Black Friday deals are offering a chance to snag one of the most difficult-to-find gifts of 2022, the PlayStation 5. It's been in and out of availability for the couple of days since the sale launched, so we're shocked to see that PS5 bundles are back in stock. This latest restock might not last long (the God of War: Ragnarök edition sold out again earlier today), so it's best to nab one now while you still can. Here's what you need to know:

This is the PS5 console bundled with a digital version of the PlayStation exclusive game Horizon Forbidden West

The PS5 comes in two flavors: a high-end version with Blu-ray drive and the "digital" version of the PS5 (identical except for its lack of a Blu-ray drive). Make sure you check to see if the version you're buying is the one you want.

To be clear, bundles usually offer minor savings over buying the game and the console separately, but the win here is getting the PS5 along with an exclusive game included with your purchase.

As of Thursday morning, we're seeing the more affordable digital version being available only in select markets (check the site for local availability), but the Blu-ray version still seems to be available. Some of us are seeing it as available online from Walmart, while others are seeing inventory at their local Walmart stores. Either way, it seems like you can still get at least one version of this PS5 bundle at list price, which is a big improvement from the past two holiday seasons.

Note: If you click through and see prices higher than expected, it means that the Walmart's stock has sold out and the listing has temporarily defaulted to a third-party reseller. We do not advise buying a PS5 at a markup currently, especially as we've seen it come back into stock several times in the past few days and the PS5 stock levels have been better overall than they were last year.

What other Black Friday PlayStation 5 'deals' are there?

You can , which effectively puts you on a waiting list. Here's how.





