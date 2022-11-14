Walmart Plus Members Can Snag a Roku Smart TV for Less Than $100

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas.

Smart TV features are no longer reserved for high-end models, and there are plenty of more budget-friendly options out there that can offer the same convenience without breaking the bank. Walmart's own Onn brand makes some of the most affordable smart TVs on the market, and you ahead of Black Friday -- if you're a Walmart Plus member, that is.

Now through 7 p.m. ET tonight, Walmart Plus members will have an exclusive chance to pick up this for on sale for just $98, which is over $100 less than . Of course you can't get everything for less than $100. This LED TV only has full HD resolution, rather than 4K resolution found on most current TVs. However, it still boasts a 60Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Roku built in so you can access all your favorite streaming apps right out of the box, making it a great choice for a guest room or kid's playroom. And if you're not a Walmart Plus member, you'll be able to grab one at this price starting at 7 p.m. ET, assuming it's still in stock by then.

And Walmart isn't the only one offering some early Black Friday deals at the moment. You can also find bargains on TVs and more at Best Buy, Target and tons of other retailers right now.