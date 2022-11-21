Walmart Plus Members Can Snag a Pair of 2nd-Gen AirPods for Just $79

Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds out there at the moment, partially because there's a pair for every budget. The brand-new AirPods Pro 2 are the latest and greatest (and most expensive) in it's lineup, but if you're looking for a more affordable option, don't overlook the older second-gen AirPods. They're a generation old, but still have plenty to offer, and if you're a Walmart Plus member, right now you can snag a pair on sale. Members get first dibs on this deal, which drops the price down to just $79, saving you $50 compared to the . This deal will be available to everybody starting at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight, assuming it's still in stock by then.

The second-gen AirPods feature the same H1 chip as the current third-gen model, so they feature the same hands-free support for Siri and seamless connectivity with Apple devices. Plus, they have intuitive touch controls and an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge (with the charging case). They don't have the same spatial audio and wireless charging capabilities of the third-gen AirPods, and neither of these models feature the active noise cancellation found on the pricier AirPods Pro. But for casual listeners looking for an affordable and easy-to-use pair of earbuds for strolling around town, these are a solid option at a great price. And if you're looking for even more bargains on Apple headphones, you can check out our roundup of all the best AirPods deals you can shop right now.