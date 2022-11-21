Live: Early Black Friday Deals Black Friday Cheat Sheet Walmart's Black Friday Livestream World Cup RSV Surge Precious Metals in iPhones Meta Shuts Down Science AI Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Walmart Plus Members Can Snag a Pair of 2nd-Gen AirPods for Just $79

This deal saves you $50 compared to the Apple price. If you're not a Plus member, you'll have to wait until 7:00 p.m. ET tonight.
Apple's AirPods are some of the most popular earbuds out there at the moment, partially because there's a pair for every budget. The brand-new AirPods Pro 2 are the latest and greatest (and most expensive) in it's lineup, but if you're looking for a more affordable option, don't overlook the older second-gen AirPods. They're a generation old, but still have plenty to offer, and if you're a Walmart Plus member, right now you can snag a pair on sale. Members get first dibs on this deal, which drops the price down to just $79, saving you $50 compared to the Apple price. This deal will be available to everybody starting at 7:00 p.m. ET tonight, assuming it's still in stock by then. 

The second-gen AirPods feature the same H1 chip as the current third-gen model, so they feature the same hands-free support for Siri and seamless connectivity with Apple devices. Plus, they have intuitive touch controls and an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge (with the charging case). They don't have the same spatial audio and wireless charging capabilities of the third-gen AirPods, and neither of these models feature the active noise cancellation found on the pricier AirPods Pro. But for casual listeners looking for an affordable and easy-to-use pair of earbuds for strolling around town, these are a solid option at a great price. And if you're looking for even more bargains on Apple headphones, you can check out our roundup of all the best AirPods deals you can shop right now. 