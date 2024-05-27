X
Best Walmart Sales for Memorial Day: Save Today With Sales on Tech, TVs, Home and More

Walmart's Memorial Day Sale is seeing deals on top brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Kitchen Aid, Sony and Nintendo.

samsung-frame-tv-m.png

The Samsung Frame TV is now discounted at Walmart.

 Samsung/CNET

Save on essentials this Memorial Day with some massive discounts from big retailers like AmazonBest Buy and Walmart. The latter has some huge rollbacks on prices for a variety of products in electronics, tech, home goods and more. If you've been considering upgrading your laptop or buying some new patio furniture for summer, these are are hot deals you've been waiting for.

See at Walmart

Walmart's Memorial Day sales event is in full swing, with steep discounts on many great products. You have hundreds of deals to choose from, which can make it a bit challenging to sort through them all and find the ones that are really worth your money. To save you time, we've sifted through the mountain of deals and identified the deepest discounts on the best products.

Walmart Memorial Day Laptop and Tablet Deals 
Apple/CNET

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022): $399

Save $170

Discounts on Apple products don't come often, so when they do, it's good to take advantage of them. This is not the latest iPad Air model, but it is still relatively new. It comes with the M1 chip and has up to 64GB of storage.

$399 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day TV Deals 
Samsung/CNET

Samsung 75-inch The Frame TV: $1,896

Save $1,103

This TV is made to be hung on the wall like an actual piece of art. You can pick from your own pictures or art from the Samsung Art store to have on display. The outside of the TV looks like a photo frame to really sell the look, too. It's also an excellent TV, with a QLED 4K display and HDR support, all powered by Tizen, so all of your favorite apps and streaming services are right at your fingertips. At more than $1,000 off, this is a deal worth checking out.

$1,896 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day Tech Deals 
Beats/CNET

Beats Solo 3: $129

Save $50

Beats headphones frequently make their way onto our best headphones list. Reviewers say they are comfortable to wear and have great sound quality. They're $50 off right now, making it a great time to snag a pair. Keep in mind that the only colors on sale at the moment are black and rose gold. 

$129 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day Home and Kitchen Deals 
Ninja/CNET

Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $110

Save $89

With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start of summer, it might be the perfect time to pick up this discounted ice cream maker. Save $50 and make all the sweet treats your heart desires. It has five program settings, so you can make ice cream, sorbet, milkshakes and more. It comes with two 16-ounce pints with lids to store your creations.

$110 at Walmart

Walmart Memorial Day PS5 and other gaming Deals 
Playstation/CNET

Sony PlayStation 5 gaming console (disc edition) with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle (slim): $600

Save $190

This special-edition PlayStation comes with Marvel's Spider-Man 2, and now you can score the bundle for more than $100 off. The PS5 is incredibly popular and has a vast library of games, including tons of exclusives.

$600 at Walmart

What should I buy at Walmart on Memorial Day?

Hundreds of products are currently discounted at Walmart for its Memorial Day sale event, and we've listed some of our favorite ones above. Product discounts range anywhere from 10% to an impressive 60% or even more. These deals apply to products in many categories, so whether you're looking to step up your gaming game, revamp your kitchen with some new appliances or try out some new tech, a deal is definitely here for you.

How long is Walmart's Memorial Day sale? 

Walmart has not confirmed exactly when its Memorial Day sale event will end. Typically, Memorial Day sales run until a day or two after the Monday holiday. Since there is no clear answer, it is better to grab anything you want before it sells out or the sale ends altogether.

What else is on sale for Memorial Day?

You can find lots of great deals going on this Memorial Day weekend. Score savings on appliancesTVsmattresses and more. Here is a roundup of the best Memorial Day deals happening right now. 

Is Walmart open on Memorial Day?

Yes, Walmart is open during their regular hours on Memorial Day, so you can shop for these deals in person. You can also shop these deals online if you don't want to go into a physical store. 

How we choose the best Memorial Day deals

Our team of expert shoppers and deal hunters have years of experience sorting legitimately impressive major sales and deals from those that are more routine. We've covered Black FridayPrime DayMemorial Day and countless other shopping events, and we've gotten good at weeding out scams and superficial deals. On CNET you'll see only the best offers from retailers all over, including the deals from Walmart we listed above. 

We look for real discounts, quality reviews and remaining sale time when choosing a deal to show you. 

  • We look at price history to be sure prices aren't inflated to make a discount seem more substantial than it is. 
  • We choose products that we have tested or have top reviews because if an item breaks the first time you use it, the discount isn't worth it.  
  • Remaining sale time is a huge part of our vetting process. If a deal seems like it will only be around for a short while or will only be available for the remaining stock, we'll let you know upfront so you don't come back to the deal later only to be disappointed. 

