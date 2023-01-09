Walmart Has the Original AirPods Pro in Stock and on Sale for Just $129

The original AirPods Pro are no longer the latest model in their lineup, but these sleek true wireless earbuds still have a lot to offer -- especially to those who want to get their hands on a pair of Apple headphones for less. They've become a little harder to find in new condition since the second generation hit shelves last year, but right now, Walmart has them in stock and available for just $129. That saves you $120 compared to their original list price and the . There's no set expiration on this deal, but considering the limited availability, we wouldn't be too surprised if they sell out. We'd reccomend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to get your hands on a pair at this price.

Though they've been knocked off our list of the best earbuds overall for 2023 by the newer second-gen model, the original AirPods Pro claimed a top spot on that list for many, many months, and are still packed full of helpful features and impressive specs. They boast seriously impressive noise-cancelling capabilities, and have a snug noise-isolating design with silicone tips to help cut out ambient sound around you. Plus, they have an adaptive EQ that automatically optimizes your audio for the best listening experience. They're equipped with Apple's H1 chip, so they pair seamlessly with iPhones and other Apple devices, and can even be used to access Siri hands-free. On a single charge, they have a battery life of up to 24 hours with the included charging case, and they have an IPX4 water-resistance rating, so they're protected against splashing and sweat.

