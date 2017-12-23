VTech Touch and Learn Musical Bee for $13 + pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the VTech Touch and Learn Musical Bee in Yellow or Pink for $12.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by $5. It teaches numbers, shapes, and colors and plays lullabies and nature sounds.
