  • CNET
  • Deals
  • VTech Around Town Baby Driver for $11 + pickup at Walmart

VTech Around Town Baby Driver for $11 + pickup at Walmart

Published: 3 days ago / Buy Now
$11 Buy Now

Walmart offers the VTech Around Town Baby Driver for $11. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Amazon charges the same price with free Prime shipping.) That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price we could find now by $3. It features over 35 songs, a fabric steering wheel, ignition key, and gear stick.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!