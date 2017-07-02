  • CNET
  • Deals
  • Vixen Optics Space Eye 50mm Telescope for $45 + free shipping

Vixen Optics Space Eye 50mm Telescope for $45 + free shipping

Published: 2 hours ago / Deal expires in 9 hours from now / Buy Now
$45 Buy Now

As one of its daily deals, B&H Photo Video offers the Vixen Optics Space Eye 50mm Refractor Telescope for $44.95 with free shipping. That's $5 below our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $55. It features a 600mm focal length, with f/12 focal ratio, 20mm eyepieces, erect image diagonal, and includes a tripod. Deal ends today.

Related Deals SEE ALL

Popular deals

Web Hosting & Services Solutions
Your destination for all things hosting and more!

Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.

Learn more!