Visuo WiFi FPV Foldable RC Quadcopter Drone for $38 + free s&h from China

TomTop offers the Visuo XS809W WiFi FPV Remote-Controlled Quadcopter Drone in Black for $47.99. Coupon code "8LCXRM7953" cuts that to $37.99. With free shipping, that's $5 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we could find by $7. It features a foldable design, tiltable 0.3-megapixel camera with real-time FPV via WiFi, 3D flip and rolls, 6-axis gyroscope, rechargeable Li-Po battery with up to 10 minutes of flight-time per charge, and 2.4GHz remote. Three AA batteries are required for the remote, not included.



Note: This item ships from China and may require two to six weeks for delivery. Also, the countdown timer on the product page does not reflect an actual expiration time and resets daily.