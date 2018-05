Visuo WiFi FPV Foldable RC Quadcopter Drone for $36 + free s&h from China

foldable design

tiltable 0.3-megapixel camera with real-time FPV via WiFi

3D flip and rolls

6-axis gyroscope

rechargeable Li-Po battery with up to 10 minutes of flight-time per charge

2.4GHz remote

TomTop offers the Visuo XS809W WiFi FPV Remote-Controlled Quadcopter Drone in Black for $47.99. Coupon code "8LCXRM7953" cuts that to. With, that's the lowest price we could find by $3, although it was $4 less in January. It requires three AA batteries (not included) and features: