Visuo WiFi FPV Foldable RC Quadcopter Drone for $35 + $9 s&h

Light in the Box offers the Visuo XS809W WiFi FPV Remote-Controlled Quadcopter Drone in Black for $34.64 plus $9.13 for shipping. That's $2 under our July mention, $115 off, and the lowest price we could find. It features a foldable design, tiltable 0.3-megapixel camera with real-time FPV via WiFi, 3D flip and rolls, 6-axis gyroscope, rechargeable Li-Po battery with up to 10 minutes of flight-time per charge, and 2.4GHz remote. Three AA batteries are required for the remote, not included.