Visuo WiFi FPV Foldable RC Quadcopter Drone for $30 + free shipping

LightInTheBox offers the Visuo XS809W WiFi FPV Remote-Controlled Quadcopter Drone in Black for $34.64 plus $9.13 for shipping. That's $14 under our Black Friday mention, $120 off, and the lowest price we could find. It features a foldable design, tiltable 0.3-megapixel camera with real-time FPV via WiFi, 3D flip and rolls, 6-axis gyroscope, rechargeable Li-Po battery with up to 10 minutes of flight-time per charge, and 2.4GHz remote. Three AA batteries are required for the remote, not included. Deal ends December 13.
Note: This item ships from China and may take two to three weeks to arrive. Uncheck "Add Shipping Insurance to your order" during checkout to remove the 49-cent fee.
