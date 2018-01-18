Visuo 720p WiFi FPV Foldable RC Drone for $32 + free shipping

LightInTheBox offers the Visuo XS809W 720p WiFi FPV Remote-Controlled Quadcopter Drone in Black for $31.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11, although we saw it for $2 less last month. It features a foldable design, 2-megapixel camera with real-time FPV via WiFi, 3D flip and rolls, 6-axis gyroscope, rechargeable Li-Po battery with up to 10 minutes of flight-time per charge, and 2.4GHz remote. Three AA batteries are required for the remote, not included.