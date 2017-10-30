Used Parrot Jumping Sumo MiniDrone for $25 + free shipping

TechRabbit via eBay offers the used Parrot Jumping Sumo MiniDrone in White for $24.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our July mention of a refurb as the lowest price we've seen for it in any condition. (It's $38 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Controlled by the FreeFlight 3 app, it features a 165-foot control range, WiFi, embedded VGA camera with live streaming, 640x480 video recording, and 2.5-foot jump height.



Note: A 1-year TechRabbit warranty applies.