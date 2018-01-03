Used Microsoft Kinect Sensor for Xbox One for $20 + pickup at GameStop

GameStop offers the used Microsoft Kinect Sensor for Xbox One for $15.99 . Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best deal we've ever seen for a standalone Kinect sensor; it's also $44 under the lowest price we could find for any condition today. It features a 1080p HD camera and allows for movement- and voice-based control of your TV and Xbox One console, Skype calls, live game broadcasting, and automatic sign-in.



Note: No warranty information is provided, but this item can be returned within seven days for a refund.



Update: The price has increased to $19.99.