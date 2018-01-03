Used Microsoft Kinect Sensor for Xbox One for $20 + pickup at GameStop

GameStop offers the used Microsoft Kinect Sensor for Xbox One for
$15.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best deal we've ever seen for a standalone Kinect sensor; it's also $44 under the lowest price we could find for any condition today. It features a 1080p HD camera and allows for movement- and voice-based control of your TV and Xbox One console, Skype calls, live game broadcasting, and automatic sign-in.
Note: No warranty information is provided, but this item can be returned within seven days for a refund.
Update: The price has increased to $19.99.
Find the best providers, plans and deals, learn what you need to know to build your web presence and optimize your site. Use our comparison tools and speed test, get support in our forums and much more.Learn more!