Used LeapFrog Creativity Camera for iPhone for $5 + free shipping

TechRabbit via eBay offers the used LeapFrog Creativity Camera Protective Case and App for iPhone for $4.99 with free shipping. That's $19 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit. It's compatible with Phone 5, 4S, and 4 and iPod Touch and features six play modes via the app.
Note: No warranty info is provided.
