Deals

Use This Old Navy Flash Sale to Load Up on Fall Clothes at 40% Off

With tons of options available for the whole family, you won't want to miss out on this one-day sale.

Robin Mosley
Old Navy is known for its affordable sales. And while this one is drawing to a close today, there's still plenty of time to shop and buy what you want. Old Navy is running an online exclusive sale where you can get 40% off your purchase through today 11:59 p.m. PT.

Any discounts on the clothes you shop for will automatically be applied at checkout. But in order to get it, you'll need to make sure the clothes are tagged with: "Extra 40% taken at checkout." 

Since we're heading into the fall, you can certainly pick up warmer gear. Women can get a rib-knit turtleneck top for $14 when taking the discount into account. If you're someone who loves to layer instead, this slouchy layering sweater vest is $21. Men can check out this soft-washed long-sleeved rotation T-shirt for $12. This shirt comes in 12 colors, has a relaxed fit and hits right below the waist. For a good hoodie, a NASA Moon Landing hoodie is $27 with sizes from small to 4XL.

Finally, since Halloween is just a few months away, you can celebrate spooky season with discounted pajama sets too. Everyone in the family can get a matching printed pajama set, and men specifically can get one for $30. This Gender-neutral matching Jack-O'-Lantern one-piece costume is $30, while this gender-neutral bat one-piece costume is $33.

For more epic deals on clothes and costumes, head over to Old Navy today.

