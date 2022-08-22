Use This Old Navy Flash Sale to Load Up on Fall Clothes at 40% Off

Old Navy is known for its affordable sales. And while this one is drawing to a close today, there's still plenty of time to shop and buy what you want. Old Navy is running an online exclusive sale where you can get your purchase through today 11:59 p.m. PT.

Any discounts on the clothes you shop for will automatically be applied at checkout. But in order to get it, you'll need to make sure the clothes are tagged with: "Extra 40% taken at checkout."

Since we're heading into the fall, you can certainly pick up warmer gear. Women can get a for $14 when taking the discount into account. If you're someone who loves to layer instead, this is $21. Men can check out this for $12. This shirt comes in 12 colors, has a relaxed fit and hits right below the waist. For a good hoodie, a is $27 with sizes from small to 4XL.

Finally, since Halloween is just a few months away, you can celebrate spooky season with discounted pajama sets too. Everyone in the family can get a , and men specifically can get one for $30. This Gender-neutral matching is $30, while this is $33.

For more epic deals on clothes and costumes, head over to Old Navy today.

Read more: Best Clothing Subscription Boxes of 2022