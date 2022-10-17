Upgrade Your Workspace With Up to 47% Off Select 2022 HP Monitors

One of the easiest ways to seriously upgrade your home office or workspace is with a bigger screen -- or by adding a second one. And right now, you can pick one up for less. Amazon is currently select 2022 HP monitors so you can improve your setup on a budget. There's no clear-cut expiration on these offers, so there's no guaranteeing how long they'll be available. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There are two different monitors you can pick up on sale right now. If you're somewhat limited on desk space and you're looking for a smaller model, you can grab this for $80, saving you $70 compared to the usual price. It features a full HD anti-glare display with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, and is equipped with a VESA mount so you can easily adjust it for the best viewing angle. Or, if you're looking to go big, you can save $70 on this , dropping the price down to $130. It also boasts a full HD anti-glare display, as well as a micro-edge design for ultra-wide viewing angles. Both monitors also boast a refresh rate of 60 Hz for smooth performance, and are equipped with an HDMI and VGA port for easy connectivity. And for even more bargains, be sure to check out our roundup of all the best monitor deals you can shop right now.