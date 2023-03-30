MLB Opening Day WWDC 2023 Dates Meta Quest Pro Hands-On Amazon Pharmacy Coupons iOS 16.4 Trick for Better Sound Narcan Nasal Spray 7 Foods for Better Sleep VR Is Revolutionizing Therapy
Deals

Upgrade Your Wi-Fi Experience With Up to 38% Off Eero Mesh Routers for a Limited Time

Save on some of Amazon's latest mesh networking systems.

Adam Oram headshot
Adam Oram
2 min read
Eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router
Amazon/CNET

When's the last time you replaced your home's internet router? If you're having a hard time remembering, it's probably time for an upgrade. Experts recommend replacing your router at least every five years, and with up to 38% off Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems you don't have to break the bank to do it. Top-of-the-range Eero Pro 6E routers are seeing savings of up to $138 at Amazon right now with 25% off across the board, and previous-gen Eero mesh router systems are seeing prices fall as low as $50 for a limited time.

Eero Pro 6E at Amazon
Eero and Eero Pro at Amazon

Eero makes some of our favorite mesh Wi-Fi systems on the market and its Wi-Fi 6E-enabled model is among the latest in the lineup. Priced from $187 in the sale, the Eero Pro 6E offers a step up from the Eero 6 Plus and all other Eero systems thanks to the addition of Wi-Fi 6E support. The tri-band AX5400 system is built with the future in mind with access a new 6GHz band for lower latency and less interference plus an Ethernet port capable of accepting incoming wired speeds as fast as 2.5Gbps. It also has built-in Zigbee, Thread and Matter support for smart home use cases. 

If the Pro 6E is overkill for your setup -- and unless you get gigabit or better speeds, it probably is -- then some of the previous-gen Eero devices on sale from $50 may suit you better (and cost a lot less). While these don't support Wi-Fi 6, they'll still provide a seamless mesh Wi-Fi system that is easy to set up and use. A three-piece base-spec Eero mesh system can blanket up to 4,500 square feet in Wi-Fi coverage with support for speeds up to 350Mbps, or go for the Pro version and get up to 5,500 square feet of coverage. 

And if you're looking for a router with different specs, you can check out our full roundup of all the best deals on Wi-Fi 6 routers for even more bargains. 

