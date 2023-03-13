Upgrade Your Wi-Fi Experience With Up to 20% Off Eero 6 Routers for a Limited Time

When's the last time you replaced your home's internet router? If you're having a hard time remembering, it's probably time for an upgrade. Experts recommend replacing your router at least every five years, and with up to 20% off Eero mesh Wi-Fi systems you don't have to break the bank to do it. Eero 6 Plus routers are seeing at Wellbots when you use coupon code CNETEERO at checkout there for 20% off. Alternatively, Amazon is on the both Eero 6 and Eero 6 Plus routers with discounts ranging from $14 to $60.

Eero makes some of our favorite mesh Wi-Fi systems on the market and its Wi-Fi 6-enabled models are the among the latest in the lineup. Both the Eero 6 and 6 Plus support dual-band Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and provide up to 1,500 square feet of coverage. They can also support up to 75 devices at a time, so you're covered when everyone in the house has to jump online at the same time. The Eero 6 Plus, which is one of our favorite Wi-Fi 6 routers on the market right now, is a bit more expensive, but it has a faster AX3000 build and adds support for full-width 160MHz channels, up from 80MHz, for lightning-fast download speeds.

