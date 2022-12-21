Upgrade Your Toolbox With Up to 57% Off Black & Decker Power Tools

If you're a homeowner, it's a good idea to have at least a handful of power tools on hand for basic maintenance and repairs. And if your toolbox could use an upgrade, we've got some deals you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering , including cordless drills, leaf blowers, electric sanders and more. Most of these deals are only available until 11:59 p.m. PT (2:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This sale is a great opportunity to start your collection of power tools, or expand the one you have. If you're starting from scratch, you may want to grab this , which includes a power unit and tons of attachments like a drill/driver, jigsaw, sander and much more, as well three storage cases to keep things organized. You can grab this bundle on sale for $175, saving you $74 compared to the usual price. Or, if you want to start getting ready for spring cleaning next year, you can grab this powerful for $80, which saves you $64 compared to the usual price. It can produce air speeds up to 125 miles per hour and weighs in at just 4 pounds for easy handling. There are even some indoor tools for smaller jobs and arts and crafts, like these and this . Both have 4V of power, are USB rechargeable and are on sale for just $28, $12 off the usual price.