Upgrade Your Summer Dishes With This Father's Day BOGO Deal at Savory Spices Until June 16

Delicious spices can upgrade the taste of your meals, dressings, veggies and soups. They can also make great gifts for foodies and budding home cooks. Right now, Savory Spices Shop is offering a buy one, get one free deal on spice sets. These are perfect for Father's Day, grad season or a home cook with a summer birthday. This deal lasts until June 16, and you need to use the code FREESET at checkout to redeem this offer.

Savory Spice Shop is offering this BOGO deal on spice sets only. They've got multiple themes and flavors to choose from so you can find the best flavor profiles for your meal and needs. These sets include four flavors. One example of this is their No Salt For You set, which is a collection four salt-free spice mixtures you can use for meats, pork chops, poultry or your favorite veggie dish, of course. It costs $33, and you can snag an extra one with Savory Spice Shop's promo.

Hey, did you know? CNET Deals texts are free, easy and save you money.

Other great picks are the Perfect Pantry Set, which includes one jar of everything bagel seasoning and costs only $28. These are also spice sets for people who love beef, pork and veggies. This deal is available until June 16.

Looking for food-related gifts but not sure if this deal is for you? We've got lists of best kitchen gear, best Instant Pots and of course, best last-minute Father's Day gifts.