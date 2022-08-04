OnePlus 10T vs. 10 Pro Samsung QN90B TV Review Best Cheap Phone Plan Grill Tools Under $25 Try Meal Kits for Next to Nothing Great Sheets Up to 50% Off at Ulta Best Movies on Apple TV Plus
Deals

Upgrade Your Style for Less With Up to 70% Off at Michael Kors

Over a thousand items are discounted for the Sweet Summer Sale.

Want to step up your wardrobe without spending too much? Check out Michael Kors' "Sweet Summer Sale" where nearly 1,500 different products are now on sale for up to 70% off. While there are a lot of affordable daily use products that can fit into any closet, Michael Kors is still a designer brand that produces statement pieces that you can splurge on as well. You can choose from wallets, handbags, clothing, shoes, accessories and more while saving a lot of money on select styles. Items range in price from $29 for a card case (save $49) to $5,994 for ballgown  (save $4,000).

Coveted handbags that typically cost anywhere between $448 to $558 are now just $129, like this Teagan large logo shoulder bag. The Charlotte large saffiano leather top-zip tote bag is now just $139 (save $309) and it comes in three different colors. I own this bag for the purpose of being able to carry a MacBook around while sporting business casual styles. It's incredibly roomy and able to store so many things, plus it comes with side pockets perfect for having easy access to keys and phones. The shoulder straps and the bag itself are perfectly designed to not feel bulky even if the purse is filled. I grabbed this bag from an outlet store for the same price, but now anyone can have it for the same great price while shopping from the comfort of their own home.

