Live: CES 2023 Live Blog LG OLED TVs Netflix Cancels '1899' Quadrantids Meteor Shower New Dell Laptops Nvidia, Foxconn Plan for Future Self-Driving Cars Nvidia GeForce Ultimate Free Trial Boost Your Mental Health
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Upgrade Your Streaming Setup With Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 Down to $130

Control your games, lights, sound effects and more with the click of a button on this customizable control panel.
Elgato Stream Deck MK.2
Elgato

If you're looking for a way to help your streams stand out from the crowd this year, Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 can help you do so. And right now at Amazon, you can pick it up for just $130, $20 off the usual price and the lowest it's gone outside of Black Friday and Prime Day sales. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, so we can't guarantee how long it will be available. We'd recommend ordering soon if you're hoping to snag one at this price. 

See at Amazon

This second-gen Elgato Stream Deck features 15 customizable LCD keys that can make streaming and editing smooth and effortless. Use them to launch apps or games, trigger sound effects or GIFs, control lights and much more. You can even assign multiple actions to a single key so you're ready to stream at just the touch of button. The Stream Deck is designed to integrate seamlessly with Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and other platforms, and connects to your computer with a USB-C cable. It comes with a detachable stand, and the faceplate can be swapped out for a more personalized look. 

Even if you're not into streaming, there are many other uses for a Stream Deck like controlling smart home devices, quickly opening all of the apps and websites you need for work, or simply having a handy mute button for Zoom calls.  

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.