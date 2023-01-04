Upgrade Your Streaming Setup With Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 Down to $130

If you're looking for a way to help your streams stand out from the crowd this year, Elgato's Stream Deck MK.2 can help you do so. And right now at Amazon, you can , $20 off the usual price and the lowest it's gone outside of Black Friday and Prime Day sales. There's no clear-cut expiration on this offer, so we can't guarantee how long it will be available. We'd recommend ordering soon if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

This second-gen Elgato Stream Deck features 15 customizable LCD keys that can make streaming and editing smooth and effortless. Use them to launch apps or games, trigger sound effects or GIFs, control lights and much more. You can even assign multiple actions to a single key so you're ready to stream at just the touch of button. The Stream Deck is designed to integrate seamlessly with Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and other platforms, and connects to your computer with a USB-C cable. It comes with a detachable stand, and the faceplate can be for a more personalized look.

Even if you're not into streaming, there are many other uses for a Stream Deck like controlling smart home devices, quickly opening all of the apps and websites you need for work, or simply having a handy mute button for Zoom calls.