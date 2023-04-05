Upgrade Your PC Setup With Up to 35% Off Keychron Keyboards, Switches and More

Whether you use it for gaming or work, if you're looking for an easy way to improve your PC experience, you should try upgrading to a mechanical keyboard. They're faster, more responsive and highly customizable compared to regular keyboards, and right now, you can even pick one up for less. Keychron makes some of our favorite keyboards in 2023, and it's currently offering as much as 35% off at its . These deals are available now through 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Friday, April 7, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. Similar deals are also for Prime members.

You can find discounted keyboards, mice, switches and bundles at this sale. If you're in the market for a new mechanical keyboard, you can snag the , which is one of our overall favorite keyboards on the market right now, on sale for $67, which saves you $17 compared to the usual price. It's an ultraslim Bluetooth keyboard with a 75% layout and it includes keycaps for both Windows and Mac computers. It comes equipped with low-profile Gatreon switches, but you can customize it with other hot-swappable switches that you can at this sale. And if you want to complete your setup with a new mouse, you can snag the , a lightweight wired optical mouse with programmable buttons and a 16,000 dpi sensor, for just $27, saving you $12.

You can also check out our roundups of all the best keyboard deals and best mouse deals for even more bargains.