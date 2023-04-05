Best Solar Companies Over-the-Counter Hearing Aids: Expert Advice Cordless Vacuums: Top Choices BenQ HT2060 Projector Review Best High-Yield Savings Accounts Best Internet Providers Google Drive: No Limits Dish Soap Spray
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.
Deals

Upgrade Your PC Setup With Up to 35% Off Keychron Keyboards, Switches and More

Snag a new mechanical keyboard, mouse or swappable switch set for less at Keychron's anniversary sale.
2 min read
The Keychron K3 mechanical keyboard with its orange case against a wooden background.
Josh Goldman/CNET

Whether you use it for gaming or work, if you're looking for an easy way to improve your PC experience, you should try upgrading to a mechanical keyboard. They're faster, more responsive and highly customizable compared to regular keyboards, and right now, you can even pick one up for less. Keychron makes some of our favorite keyboards in 2023, and it's currently offering as much as 35% off at its ongoing anniversary sale. These deals are available now through 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Friday, April 7, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings. Similar deals are also available at Amazon for Prime members.

See at Keychron

You can find discounted keyboards, mice, switches and bundles at this sale. If you're in the market for a new mechanical keyboard, you can snag the Keychron K3, which is one of our overall favorite keyboards on the market right now, on sale for $67, which saves you $17 compared to the usual price. It's an ultraslim Bluetooth keyboard with a 75% layout and it includes keycaps for both Windows and Mac computers. It comes equipped with low-profile Gatreon switches, but you can customize it with other hot-swappable switches that you can snag for as little as $3 at this sale. And if you want to complete your setup with a new mouse, you can snag the Keychron M1, a lightweight wired optical mouse with programmable buttons and a 16,000 dpi sensor, for just $27, saving you $12.

You can also check out our roundups of all the best keyboard deals and best mouse deals for even more bargains.

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.