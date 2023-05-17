Upgrade Your Office or Gaming Setup With Up to 37% Off Samsung Monitors

Whether you use it for work or gaming, a good monitor is a critical part of any desktop PC setup. And whether you're looking to replace the one you have, or add a second screen to your home office for a serious productivity boost, you'll find tons of great options for less at Amazon. The online retailer is currently offering up to 37% off select Samsung monitors, with prices starting at just $95. There's no set expiration for these deals, so we'd recommend you get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's quite a few different sizes and styles to choose from at this sale. The most affordable model available is the 22-inch T350, a full HD IPS monitor with a 75Hz refresh rate that you can pick up for $95, which is $55 off the usual price. Or for $140, $50 off, you can upgrade to the CF396. It's a sleek 23.5-inch curved LED monitor with support for AMD FreeSync and a fast 4-millisecond response time.

There are plenty of more advanced monitors available if you're willing to spend a little more as well. The Samsung Odyssey G51C is a 27-inch QHD gaming monitor that was released just this year, and features HDR10 support, a 165Hz refresh rate and a stand that allows you to adjust the height, tilt and swivel. It's on sale for $270, which saves you $80 compared to the usual price. There are also a few smart monitors on sale, which can connect to Wi-Fi and run basic apps without being connected to a PC. This 27-inch M50B smart monitor boats a full HD display, a built-in webcam and AirPlay integration, and is on sale for $205, which is $75 off the usual price.

There are plenty of other great displays on sale, so be sure to shop the entire selection. And you can check out our roundup of all the best monitor deals available now for even more bargains.