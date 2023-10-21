X
Upgrade Your Mattress This Weekend With These 7 Deals

Various sleep brands like Helix, Birch, Brooklyn Bedding and more have slashed prices so you can score a brand new mattress for less.

Adrian Marlow
adrianxmarlow
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET. With a love of books, entertainment, travel, tabletop games and, yes, even fandom, they can often be found at concerts, RenFest, Dragon Con or at home binge-watching everything from new hits to classics. After graduating from Kennesaw State with a B.A. in English and Professional Writing, Adrian had a short gig in casting, followed by a long stint teaching English lit, theater and film. Adrian enjoys sharing insights and favorite finds with their readers.

Adrian Marlow
Getting a good night's sleep is important, and which mattress you buy can determine how much rest you'll get. It's important to replace your mattress when its worn out and to get a model with proper support for your body type and sleeping position you prefer. If you've been considering upgrading your current setup, this is a great time to pull the trigger on your purchase. Mattresses are major investments, but right now you can find some spectacular mattress deals at a number of retailers. 

A woman lies on her side on top of a Helix Midnight Luxe mattress.
Helix

Helix

Save 25% off sitewide

During this weekend's flash sale, you can save 25% off sitewide at Helix and you'll also get two free pillows thrown in with all mattress orders. Just use promo code WEEKEND25 at checkout to take advantage of this deal.

Helix makes two of our favorite mattress in a box options, including the Helix Plus for sleepers with larger bodies and the Helix Midnight Lux for couples because it accommodates all sleeping positions. 

See at Helix
Birch Natural mattress
Birch

Birch

Save 25% off sitewide

If you're looking for organic mattress options, Birch -- who makes our favorite organic hybrid mattress -- is hosting a similar sale this weekend. The brand is offering 25% off sitewide and will include two free Eco-Rest pillows with a mattress purchase. Use promo code WEEKEND25 to take advantage of this deal. 

See at Birch
The Nolah Evolution 15 mattress on top of a beige bed frame.
Nolah

Nolah

35% off sitewide

Nolah's anniversary sale is happening now and the company is offering 35% off sitewide and adding in two free pillows with any mattress purchase. Nolah's Original 10 mattress is our favorite foam option for side sleepers and for those looking for a luxury option, the Evolution 15 is one of our favorite hotel mattresses.

See at Nolah

Other mattress deals worth checking out this weekend:

  • Bear: 35% off sitewide and two free pillows with promo code DEALS
  • Brooklyn Bedding: 25% off sitewide with promo code FALL25
  • Plank: 25% off sitewide with promo code FALL25
  • Titan: 25% off sitewide with promo code FALL25

