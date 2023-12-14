Upgrade Your Mattress for Less With These Coupons and Bundle Deals
Have a holly jolly Christmas with some extra savings on a new mattress.
If you've been having trouble falling asleep or if you've been waking up with new aches and pains every day, your mattress could be the culprit. If you're sleeping on an old mattress that's worn out then it's time to upgrade. Right now, you can grab a new mattress at a deeply discounted price with one of these promotions.
Casper is known for its high-quality mattresses. The mattresses are made from planet-friendly materials that are free of harmful chemicals. The company uses only premium, breathable foam to provide ultimate comfort and contouring pressure relief. Right now, you can save up to 30% off a new Casper mattress, including the OG model. The Original starts from $680 and ranges from twin-sized to a California king. You'll also get free, no-contact delivery and a 100-night risk-free trial, so you don't have to commit until you're sure it's right. Make sure you use code HOLIDAY23 during checkout for the full savings.
Sealy is a huge name in the mattress world. The company is currently offering 35% off its mattresses plus a free Sealy bundle. The bundle comes with every purchase of Sealy's Cocoon Chill Mattress, which starts at $399.
Stearns & Foster's mattresses are bit more on the expensive side but they're well worth the investment. The company is currently offering a $300 Visa gift card with every mattress purchase. This includes anything from the Estate collection, which offers elevated comfort and a touch of luxury. Use code 300VISA to get your cash card.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Casper, Sealy and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
