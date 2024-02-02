Upgrade Your Laptop With $450 Off This LG Gram 16 Notebook

If you like to get things done away from your desk, whether that's for work or pleasure, you'll need a great laptop. The LG Gram 16 has a huge 16-inch display so you have plenty of room to work. It also has plenty of other features that make it a great option if you're considering an upgrade. And it doesn't hurt that it can now be had with a huge $450 saving, too.

That saving is available today via a Woot deal that brings the price all the way down to just $750 without the need for those pesky codes and coupons. The catch? This deal won't hang around for long. Woot says that it'll end within the next few hours or sooner should stock run dry. I'd heartily suggest you place an order soon if you want to lock this price in before it's gone for good.

When you take a look at the LG Gram 16's specs that huge 16-inch display dominates proceedings with a non-reflective coating and DCI-P3 99% color gamut. It's sharp and bright, and a great way to get things done whether you're playing a game or working with spreadsheets.

The spec list continues with the 12th Gen Intel Quad Core i7 CPU and Iris Xe Graphics while 16GB of RAm and a 256GB SSD round out the main specifications. A webcam is built in with support for Windows Hello while ports include USB-A, USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, and HDMI. There's even a headphone jack as well.

Laptop deals that save you $450 off a popular model don't come along every day so make sure to consider this one while the going is good.