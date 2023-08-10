Upgrade Your Laptop and Save Big With Massive Deals on Lenovo PCs

If you're looking to ditch your current PC and snag an updated model at a great price, you won't want to miss this deal. Right now Lenovo is offering massive discounts on a ton of its products, making it a great time to grab tech for you or your student.

You can save hundreds on a new laptop right now, and with the current buy more, save more promotion, you can save up to an additional $100 off your purchase. Just use code BUYMORELENOVO at checkout and you'll receive an additional $25 off purchases over $500, $40 off purchases over $750, $60 off purchases over $1,000 -- and if you spend over $1,500, you'll get an additional $100 off of your order now through Aug. 20. And for those shopping for ThinkPads, you can score up to 50% off when you use code 2023THINKDEAL at checkout. This offer is available now through Aug. 31. Just keep in mind that some exclusions apply.

We've gone through the sale and have highlighted some of our favorite offers below, but you can check out the entire sale selection at Lenovo.

Lenovo/CNET 14-inch Yoga 7i: $1,000 Save $350 This laptop sports a 13th-gen Intel Evo processor, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB of SSD storage, which is plenty of room for those that need ample space for documents and other projects directly on their PC. It comes with a Lenovo Active Pen so you can write or draw directly on this 2-in-1 and it has a 2.2K IPS touchscreen with Dolby Vision as well as user-facing speakers with Dolby Atmos. It also meets military-grade rugged MIL STD 810H standards, so if you're often on the go, this model should be able to handle jostles, bumps and anything else that comes your way. $1,000 at Lenovo

Lenovo/CNET ThinkCentre M70a Gen 3 21-inch AIO: $1,059 Save $884 Looking for a desktop? This all-in-one is a solid option, especially at just over $1,000. It sports a 21.5-inch display, 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. While some creatives or gamers may need a more powerful option, this is model can handle most everyday tasks for those that need to complete schoolwork, work from home or browse the web. It has Dolby Atmos and AI noise suppression for videocalls. And its full functional stand supports lift, tilt, pivot and swivel, so you can set your monitor exactly how you want it. $1,060 at Lenovo

Lenovo/CNET 14-inch ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 Intel: $799 Save $2,730 This 2-in-1 ThinkPad laptop comes equipped with Windows 11 Pro 64, along with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's a solid option for anyone needing a portable model with some versatility. It has a 360-degree hinge and comes with an integrated pen. And right now it's 77% off. $799 at Lenovo

More Lenovo deals:

And if you want to see what discounts are available on other brands, be sure to check out our roundup of the best laptop deals happening now.