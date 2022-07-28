Upgrade Your Kitchen for Less With Deals on Refurbished Ninja Appliances

Eating healthy is a key part of living a healthy life, and having the right kitchen appliances can make a huge difference in the way you make delicious foods. Quality always comes first when it comes to the Ninja brand and that can be seen in all of its products, from pressure cookers to air fryers. These small kitchen appliances can cost anywhere up to $400, but right now you can have them for $120 or less.

Woot is offering eight different refurbished Ninja products for huge discounts. These items are not brand new -- they have some scratches, dents, and dings, but have been tested to be in full working condition. If you're not picky about having an appliance that looks brand new, check out these deals that last until Aug. 6.

Ninja's is perfect for anyone low on counter space and in need of an all-purpose toaster. I had this as a replacement for a real oven, and it works even better than a traditional oven. What I love about this is how quickly it can get anything done. It can preheat in less than a minute and will bake, toast, broil, air fry, air roast, dehydrate and keep food warm. The interface is easy and simple to use, and when you're done with it, just flip it up to make more counter space. This appliance retails for $220, but you can get a refurbished one for $60.