Upgrade Your Home's Internet With 20% Off Eero Mesh Routers

Now that so much of our personal and professional lives take place online, having dependable home internet is an absolute necessity. And while a good home internet service provider is important, you'll also need a powerful and reliable Wi-Fi router for the best performance. Amazon's Eero 6 mesh routers earned a spot on our lists of the best mesh routers and the best Wi-Fi 6 routers for 2022, and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Amazon is offering 20% off a selection of Eero 6 Plus and Pro 6E routers, with prices starting at just $111. There's no clear-cut expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

There are two different router models available at this sale -- the Eero 6 Plus, which was the model featured on our lists of the best mesh and Wi-Fi 6 routers, and the step-up Eero Pro 6E. The main distinction between these two models is that the Pro 6E features support for the more advanced Wi-Fi 6E, the fastest version of Wi-Fi to date. The Pro 6E also has slightly more advanced hardware, including tri-band connectivity compared to the 6 Plus' dual-band, network speeds up to 3.2GBps compared to around 1GBps on the 6 Plus, and greater coverage of up to 6,000 square feet compared to the 6 Plus' 4,500 square feet.

You can pick up a single for $111, $28 off the usual price, or grab a for $239, $60 off the usual price. Amazon is also offering discounts on two or three packs, in case you have a large home that needs additional coverage. You can grab a for $191 ($48 off), or pick up a for $239 ($60 off). A of more advanced Eero Pro 6E routers will cost you $399 ($100) off, or a for $559 ($140 off).