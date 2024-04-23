Upgrade Your Home Theater With This Discounted Samsung S95C OLED TV

Samsung makes some of the best TVs we've tested and this model, the Samsung S95C, just so happens to be one of our favorites thanks to its great image quality, especially with regards to its best-in-class color reproduction. But we all know that buying a premium TV can be expensive, which is why it's worth searching for a deal. If that's something you've been looking for, today's your lucky day. The 55-inch model of this 4K OLED TV is marked down by over $500 right now.

Amazon would normally sell this TV for around $2,200, but if you order yours today you'll pay just $1,698 -- its best price to date, and one that's matched at Best Buy. A TV that has proven popular among owners and reviewers alike, it features Samsung's impossibly thin and sleek Infinity One design, which means it's the perfect TV for hanging on a wall.

But there's more: if you're in the market for a Samsung 65-inch 4K OLED TV, you're in luck. These are now 33% off at Amazon and cost only $2,198, down from its list price of $3,298 and its lowest price ever to date. That's a savings of $1,101. This deal is perfect for larger spaces that could use a bigger TV. Best Buy also matches this price and includes a free installation.

Once mounted, viewers will enjoy the Quantum HDR OLED Plus display with support for 120Hz content. The Game Motion Plus feature takes that refresh rate up to 144Hz when you connect a PC. In terms of connectivity, you'll find four HDMI inputs, two USB ports and the usual Ethernet and RF ports. An optical digital audio output lets you connect it to a soundbar.

As great as all of that sounds, the Samsung S95C is still expensive -- check out our collection of the best OLED TV deals for other OLED options or our list of cheap TV deals if you're looking for something a bit less spendy. We update these lists regularly to make sure that you won't miss out on a great deal on all of the biggest brands.