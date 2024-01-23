Upgrade Your Home Theater With $400 Off Samsung's S95C 55-Inch 4K OLED TV

Samsung already makes some of the best TVs we've tested and this model, the Samsung S95C 55-inch 4K OLED TV just so happens to be one of our favorites in terms of great quality on-screen colors. But we all know that buying a great TV can be expensive unless you're lucky enough to find a deal -- and right now is your chance to do just that.

Amazon would normally sell this TV for around $2,198 but if you order yours today you'll pay just $1,798 -- its best price to date -- for a TV that has proven popular among owners and reviewers alike. The TV features Samsung's Infinity One design which means that it's impossibly thin and sleek which makes it the perfect TV for placing on a wall.

Once mounted viewers will enjoy the Quantum HDR OLED Plus display with support for 120Hz content. The Game Motion Plus feature also goes up to 144Hz when you connect a PC. In terms of connectivity, buyers can expect to find four HDMI inputs with two USB ports as well as the usual Ethernet and RF ports. An optical digital audio output is also available for connecting to a soundbar.

As great as all of that sounds, the Samsung S95C won't be for everyone. If that includes you we would suggest checking out our collection of the best OLED TV deals before placing an order anywhere else. We update that list regularly to make sure that you won't miss out on a great deal on all of the biggest brands.