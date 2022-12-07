17 Gifts at All-Time Lows Gifts Under $30 ChatGPT, a Mindblowing AI Chatbot Neuralink Investigation Kirstie Alley Dies New Deadline for Real ID RSV Facts Space Tomatoes
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Deals

Upgrade Your Home Office With This $400 Samsung M8 4K Smart Monitor

This 32-inch 4K monitor can run work and entertainment apps without a PC, and right now you can snag one on sale for over $300 off.
2 min read
A Samsung M8 Smart monitor against a blue background.
Samsung

If you're looking to add another workstation to your home or office, but don't want to spend the cash for a whole new computer, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Samsung's M8 smart monitor can run basic apps for both work and entertainment -- without being connected to a computer -- and right now you can pick one up at a bargain. Amazon currently has the M8 smart monitor on sale for $400, which saves you a whopping $330 compared to the usual price. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to take advantage of this discount. 

See at Amazon

The Samsung M8 is essentially an even smarter smart TV. In addition to entertainment and streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube, it can also run Microsoft Office 365 programs so you can edit documents, type up spreadsheets and much more -- all without the help of a PC. If you do have another computer or laptop for work, you can remotely access it using the M8 smart monitor, or connect them using a USB-C or HDMI cable for a dual-monitor setup.

The screen itself is a stunning 32-inch, 4K (3,840x2,160-pixel resolution) display with HDR support and a 60Hz refresh rate. It's also compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Bixby, Samsung's own voice assistant, and it has Apple AirPlay built in, so you can stream content from your iPhone, iPad or Mac. It even comes with a webcam for Google Duo video chats.

However, it's worth noting that this smart monitor is currently backordered, and likely won't arrive until January -- in case you were planning to have one under the tree this year. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.

Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.