Deals

Upgrade Your Home Office With One of These Discounted Desks From Best Buy

Choose from two different desks and can save up to $161 with these deals.

A lot more people are working from home these days as a result of the pandemic, and being productive while at home is key to excelling at any job. Creating a great home office environment can help you stay focused and get work done, and part of that is having a great desk to work from. Right now at Best Buy, there are two deals on L-shaped desks that you'll want to check out.

Walker Edison modern glass corner computer desk
$79 at Best Buy
Insignia computer desk with hutch
$170 at Best Buy

The Walker Edison modern glass computer desk is a sleek corner computer desk crafted from durable steel with tempered safety glass. It features a sliding keyboard and an unattached computer stand, and it offers plenty of table space to place your computer on one side with the other side left for decor or office supplies. Originally, $240, the desk is now 67% off (save $161).  Another option is the Insignia computer desk, which includes an overhead hutch perfect for storage. It also has a sleek, black design that will complement any room. Originally $270, you can save $100 on this desk, which is now $170.

