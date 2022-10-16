Upgrade Your Home Office With Big Discounts on New and Refurb Monitors

If you're looking for simple way to upgrade your home office or workspace, getting a bigger screen -- or adding a second one -- is a great place to start. And right now, you can pick up a great new monitor at a bargain. Woot is having a sale on both new and used monitors, and has a selection of discounted models from Samsung, Acer and more. This sale only runs until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) Monday night, and there's a chance that some models will sell out before then. We'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

There's a monitor for every need and budget at this sale. If you want one that's small enough to take on the go and use with your laptop, you could grab this for $263, saving you $37 compared to the usual price. It connects to your laptop with a USB cable, and is compatible with most 13- to 17-inch Mac and Chrome laptops. If you want a bigger monitor for your office or workstation, you can save $59 on this monitor, dropping the price down to $191. It's equipped with a 27-inch full HD display, boasts a 75 Hz refresh rate and comes with a highly-adjustable stand so you can find the optimum viewing angle for your desk.

And if you're looking to go big, you could pick up this gaming monitor with a stunning QLED display and an impressive 240 Hz refresh rate. It's factory reconditioned and on sale for $472, which saves you over $300 compared to what it sells for . There's plenty more available at this sale, and for even more savings be sure to check out our roundup of all the best monitor deals you can shop right now.